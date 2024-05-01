Google Pixel 8a to sell at $499, $599; New leak suggests arrival of Coral colorway

Ahead of its arrival on May 14 at Google’s annual I/O event, the price tags of the Google Pixel 8a have been revealed. In addition to this, a new leak indicates that the upcoming model will also be offered in a new color: coral.

We are just days away from hearing the official announcement of the Google Pixel 8a. With this, expect that more series of leaks will be shared online in the coming days. The latest leak points to the prices of the Pixel phone, saying that it will sell for $499 and $599 for its 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively. This means that Google will just retain the original launch price of its Pixel 7a device, given that it launched at the same price tag of $499.

On the other hand, another leak shows a render of the Pixel 8a in cases. However, what’s interesting about this is that the renders show a case in coral-like color render. To recall, Google usually offers cases with the same color as the Pixel model it is offering. Although the render shows a collar case containing a Pixel 8a in Obsidian Black color, this is indicative that there’s a Coral Pixel 8a coming in the debut. If these speculations are true, it could mean that Google will offer five colors, which include the rumored Obsidian, Mint, Porcelain, and Bay colors.

Aside from these things, earlier reports shared that the Google Pixel 8a this year will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Tensor G3 chip, Android 14, a 4,500mAh battery, a 27W charging capability, 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie shooter.