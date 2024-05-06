Here are the OnePlus devices eligible for OxygenOS 15

Android 15 will arrive this October, and a month after that, OnePlus should announce and release the OxygenOS 15.

As expected, however, not every OnePlus device will receive the update. Just like other devices from other brands, OnePlus devices have a specific limited number of years for software support. To recall, some of the devices that have just reached their last major Android update (with the release of OxygenOS 14) include the OnePlus 8T, 9R, 9RT, 9, 9 Pro, Nord 2T, Nord CE2 Lite, and N30. Soon, with the release of OxygenOS 15, more OnePlus devices will receive their last major Android update, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, 10R, Nord CE3, and Nord CE3 Lite.

On a positive note, these devices are in line to receive the upcoming OxygenOS 15, which will bring some interesting features, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.

Here is the complete list of OnePlus devices eligible for OxygenOS 15: