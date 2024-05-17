Honor shares official Honor 200 series design ahead of May 27 launch in China

Honor has confirmed that it will unveil its Honor 200 series on May 27 in China, its local market. In line with this move, the brand shared the official poster of the series, giving fans the first view of its design.

This follows an earlier leak of the lineup showing a different rear camera design. Honor China Chief Marketing Officer Jiang Hairong, however, said the renders were fake and promised fans that “the real phone will definitely look better than this one.” Interestingly, the official design of the series actually shares some concepts that are similar to the earlier leak.

In the photo, the smartphone shows a semi-curved back panel, which has the camera island in the upper left section. Unlike the “fake” renders, the phone comes with a more elongated island, which houses the three cameras and a flash unit. According to rumors, the Pro version would be employing a 50MP main camera unit, which supports optical image stabilization. As for its telephoto, the account divulged that it would be a 32MP unit, which boasts 2.5x optical zoom and a 50x digital zoom.

The back of the phone also showcases the same two-texture design, divided by a wavy line. In the image shared by Oppo, the phone is shown in green. However, a new leak from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shows that there would also be available in pink, black, and pearl white color options, with the last two sporting a single texture.

According to other reports, the Honor 200 will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Honor 200 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In other sections, nonetheless, the two models are expected to offer the same details, including a 1.5K OLED screen, 5200mAh battery, and support for 100W charging.