Honor 200 series reportedly getting 5200mAh battery, ‘new shape and new design’

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station recently claimed to have personally touched the anticipated Honor 200 series. According to the tipster, the lineup comes with a new physical design and shape, noting that they “feel good in the hand.” Additionally, the account shared that the two models could get a battery capacity of 5200mAh.

The Honor 200 series is expected to include the standard Honor 200 model and the Honor 200 Pro. Ahead of the two models’ unveiling, leaks involving the models continue to surface online. The latest includes claims from DCS, who has a proven track record of leaking information about different Chinese brand devices.

In a recent post, the tipster echoed earlier leaks about the two models getting support for 100W charging. DCS also finally revealed the exact battery capacity of the models, saying that they will have a standard 5200mAh battery.

The account also addressed talks about the design of the new phones. DCS claimed to touch the units, sharing that they have a “new shape and new design.” This complements earlier comments from Honor China Chief Marketing Officer Jiang Hairong about the phones. To recall, Hairong negated earlier leaks involving the designs of the Honor 200 Pro. Aside from calling the renders fake, the CMO promised fans that “the real phone will definitely look better than this one.”