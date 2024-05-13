Honor exec: Recent Honor 200 Pro renders are fake, final model ‘will definitely look better’

Recently, some renders of Honor 200 Pro have surfaced online, and the image created a buzz among fans. However, an Honor executive from China said that the photos were fake, promising fans that the actual model “will definitely look better.”

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are expected to launch soon, which is evident from their recent appearances on various certification platforms. Following this, an image of the Honor 200 Pro was shared on the Chinese platform Weibo.

The first image shows the Pro model in the wild, which later led to the creation of its renders. The photo shared boasts the alleged Honor 200 Pro with a pill-shaped camera island placed vertically on the upper left section of the device’s back. It houses the camera lenses and the flash unit and sports a “50X” zoom printing. Meanwhile, across the back panel is a line that seemingly separates the two textures of the model.

The renders thrilled fans, but Honor China Chief Marketing Officer Jiang Hairong said that the images were all “fake.” The executive still refused to give details about the exact designs of the Honor 200 Pro and the standard model but shared on the post that the brand will offer fans something better.

“Don’t worry,” Hairong wrote on Weibo, “the real phone will definitely look better than this one.”

Despite the lack of official details about the two models in the Honor 200 series, some earlier leaks and discoveries already gave us ideas of what to expect. As per earlier reports, the two models reportedly have a 100W fast charging capability.

In another leak, a tipster on Weibo claimed that the two phones would house powerful Qualcomm chips. Specifically, the Honor 200 is expected to have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Honor 200 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Ultimately, the leaker also claimed that the rear camera design “has been greatly changed.” No other details about the section were shared. However, in a separate leak from @RODENT950 on X, it was revealed that the Pro model would house a telephoto and support variable aperture and OIS. In front, on the other hand, a dual selfie camera module is believed to be coming. According to the leaker, the Pro will also have a smart island where the dual selfie camera will be placed. Aside from that, the account shared that the Pro model has a micro-quad curve display, which means all four sides of the screen will be curved.