Leaker: Oppo Reno 12, Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series to launch in June

Several devices are expected to launch in June, according to a reliable tipster. Specifically, these debuts include the Oppo Reno 12, Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series.

The claim opposes some earlier reports about the devices, including the ones involving the Oppo Reno 12 series launch in May. Yet, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared on the Chinese platform Weibo that the series would instead face huge competition in June when it makes its debut in the same month with other series from other brands.

The list includes the Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series, which also made the reports in the past weeks. Two of them remain a mystery, but Honor 200 Lite was recently spotted on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority database. No additional details were included in the certification of the device, but it hinted at the approaching global release of the model.

As for Reno 12, the series is expected to sport a 6.7” display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, 5000mAh battery with 80W charging, a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, 50MP selfie camera, and a 12GB/256GB configuration.

In the end, while it is indeed exciting to welcome a handful of devices and new series in June, we still advise our readers to take things with a pinch of salt. Just like in the past, despite the claims coming from a leaker with a good record, changes are still possible.