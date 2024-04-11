Leak: Oppo starts Reno 12 tests, reportedly launching in May

According to the latest claim by a leaker, Oppo has already been testing the Oppo Reno 12 series. In line with this, the tipster shared that the devices could launch next month.

Information about the Oppo Reno 12 is still pretty scarce, but tipster account Smart Pikachu shared on Weibo that the smartphone is now in the final stages before it is announced by the company. The leaker claimed in a recent post on Weibo that the series was benchmarked and compared against Honor devices.

The tipster also suggested that the Reno 12 series will be armed with AI capabilities, although specifics were not mentioned.

Previous reports noted that the Reno 12 Pro would be using a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, but Smart Pikachu revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 were “temporarily added for testing.” It is currently unknown which particular devices in the series will use the said Snapdragon chips, but we will update this article soon with more information.

In related news, here are the current details we know about the Oppo Reno 12 Pro: