Leak: Oppo starts Reno 12 tests, reportedly launching in May

According to the latest claim by a leaker, Oppo has already been testing the Oppo Reno 12 series. In line with this, the tipster shared that the devices could launch next month.
Information about the Oppo Reno 12 is still pretty scarce, but tipster account Smart Pikachu shared on Weibo that the smartphone is now in the final stages before it is announced by the company. The leaker claimed in a recent post on Weibo that the series was benchmarked and compared against Honor devices.
The tipster also suggested that the Reno 12 series will be armed with AI capabilities, although specifics were not mentioned.
Previous reports noted that the Reno 12 Pro would be using a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, but Smart Pikachu revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 were “temporarily added for testing.” It is currently unknown which particular devices in the series will use the said Snapdragon chips, but we will update this article soon with more information.
In related news, here are the current details we know about the Oppo Reno 12 Pro:
- According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, the display of the device is expected to come in 6.7 inches with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The curved screen design of Reno 11 will reportedly be retained.
- MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ is reportedly the chipset that will be used for the model.
- As per the latest claims, the device will be powered with a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W charging. This should be an upgrade from the previous reports saying Oppo Reno 12 Pro would only be equipped with a lower 67W charging capability. Moreover, it is a huge difference from the 4,600mAh battery of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G.
- The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from what the current model already has. According to reports, 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).
- According to a separate report, the new device will be armed with 12GB RAM and will offer storage options of up to 256GB.
- Other reports claim that the Oppo Reno 12 Pro will debut in June 2024.