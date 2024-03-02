Oppo Reno 12 Pro rumors: Dimensity 9200+, 50MP selfie cam, 5,000mAh battery, more

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G just launched last month in India, but rumors about its successor are now surfacing.

Based on the current features and specifications of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G and the claims about the next model, the upgrades expected are decent. Some of them include:

According to Tipster Digital Chat Station , the display of the device is expected to come in 6.7 inches with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The curved screen design of Reno 11 will reportedly be retained.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ is reportedly the chipset that will be used for the model.

As per the latest claims, the device will be powered with a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W charging. This should be an upgrade from the previous reports saying Oppo Reno 12 Pro would only be equipped with a lower 67W charging capability. Moreover, it is a huge difference from the 4,600mAh battery of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G.

The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from what the current model already has. According to reports, 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).

According to a separate report, the new device will be armed with 12GB RAM and will offer storage options of up to 256GB.

Ultimately, Oppo Reno 12 Pro is expected to debut in June 2024.

While many of the details sound promising, it is still advised to take each detail with a pinch of salt. Although the said release date is nearing, a lot of things could still change, with some of the claims probably ending up just as claims.