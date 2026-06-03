Honor X7e 4G arrives in global market with 7500mAh cell

The global market has welcomed another budget power-focused model today—the Honor X7e 4G.

The new device is now available in Malaysia, where it costs MYR 899 ($225). It comes in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. It is also expected to arrive in more markets soon.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also houses a 7000mAh or 7500mAh battery, depending on the market.

Here are more details about the Honor X7e 4G: