Honor Robot Phone video recording features tipped

According to a new tip, the Honor Robot Phone will offer some video recording capabilities focused on content creation.

The Honor smartphone is expected to arrive in the third quarter of the year. It is believed to feature a gimbal-powered camera head that can independently move on its own to follow subjects. As such, it is no surprise that the phone is being teased as a content creation-focused device.

A new tip that has surfaced online claims the phone will support C-Log and LUTs, ensuring maximized dynamic range and advanced, high-quality colors. In addition to focus lock, white balance lock, and AE lock, the phone is said to feature AI for full-automatic camera movement. The phone is allegedly partnering with ARRI, a premier German manufacturer and global brand specializing in high-end motion picture cameras and media services for the film and broadcast industry.

According to Honor CEO Li Jian previously, the device will feature AI interaction capabilities and high-definition camera imaging. This is not surprising, as the brand also teased these details through the clip materials it earlier shared, showing that the phone’s camera can interact independently with subjects.

Via