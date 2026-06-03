More Redmi, Poco, Nothing, Motorola models get pricier this week

Several Redmi, Poco, Nothing, and Motorola smartphones have received the latest price hike.
The RAM crisis continues to affect the entire smartphone industry, leading to a string of price increases across numerous models. This week, a bunch of models in India have been hit by the hike, with some receiving up to ₹9,000.
Here is the list of these affected models alongside their former and new prices:
Poco C85 5G
- 4GB + 128GB: ₹15,499 (from ₹14,999)
- 4GB + 128GB: ₹16,999 (from ₹16,499)
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹18,499 (from ₹17,999)
Poco C81
- 4GB/64GB: ₹11,999 (from ₹10,999)
Poco C81x
- 3GB/64GB: ₹10,999 (from ₹9,999)
Redmi A7 4G
- 3GB/64GB: ₹11,499 (from ₹10,499)
Redmi A7 Pro 4G
- 4GB/64GB: ₹12,499 (from ₹11,499)
Redmi Note 15 Pro
- 8GB/256GB: ₹34,999 (from ₹31,999)
Redmi 15A
- 4GB/64GB: ₹14,999 (from ₹12,999)
- 4GB/128GB: ₹15,999 (from ₹14,499)
- 6GB/128GB: ₹17,999 (from ₹16,499)
Redmi 15C
- 4GB/128GB: ₹16,999 (from ₹12,499)
- 6GB/128GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹13,999)
- 8GB/128GB: ₹20,999 (from ₹15,499)
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
- 8GB/128GB: ₹49,999 (from ₹44,999)
- 8GB/256GB: ₹52,999 (from ₹47,999)
- 12GB/256GB: ₹55,999 (from ₹50,999)
Moto G37
- 4GB/64GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹13,999)
Moto G57 Power
- 8GB/128GB: ₹21,999 (from ₹19,999)
Moto G06 Power
- 4GB/64GB: ₹15,999 (from ₹12,999)
Moto G37 Power
- 4GB/128GB: ₹21,999 (from ₹15,999)
- 8GB/128GB: ₹27,999 (from ₹8,999)
Moto G67 Power
- 8GB/128GB: ₹22,999 (from ₹20,999)
- 12GB/256GB: ₹27,999 (from ₹22,999)