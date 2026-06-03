More Redmi, Poco, Nothing, Motorola models get pricier this week

Several Redmi, Poco, Nothing, and Motorola smartphones have received the latest price hike.

The RAM crisis continues to affect the entire smartphone industry, leading to a string of price increases across numerous models. This week, a bunch of models in India have been hit by the hike, with some receiving up to ₹9,000.

Here is the list of these affected models alongside their former and new prices:

Poco C85 5G

4GB + 128GB: ₹15,499 (from ₹14,999)

4GB + 128GB: ₹16,999 (from ₹16,499)

8GB + 128GB: ₹18,499 (from ₹17,999)

Poco C81

4GB/64GB: ₹11,999 (from ₹10,999)

Poco C81x

3GB/64GB: ₹10,999 (from ₹9,999)

Redmi A7 4G

3GB/64GB: ₹11,499 (from ₹10,499)

Redmi A7 Pro 4G

4GB/64GB: ₹12,499 (from ₹11,499)

Redmi Note 15 Pro

8GB/256GB: ₹34,999 (from ₹31,999)

Redmi 15A

4GB/64GB: ₹14,999 (from ₹12,999)

4GB/128GB: ₹15,999 (from ₹14,499)

6GB/128GB: ₹17,999 (from ₹16,499)

Redmi 15C

4GB/128GB: ₹16,999 (from ₹12,499)

6GB/128GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹13,999)

8GB/128GB: ₹20,999 (from ₹15,499)

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

8GB/128GB: ₹49,999 (from ₹44,999)

8GB/256GB: ₹52,999 (from ₹47,999)

12GB/256GB: ₹55,999 (from ₹50,999)

Moto G37

4GB/64GB: ₹18,999 (from ₹13,999)

Moto G57 Power

8GB/128GB: ₹21,999 (from ₹19,999)

Moto G06 Power

4GB/64GB: ₹15,999 (from ₹12,999)

Moto G37 Power

4GB/128GB: ₹21,999 (from ₹15,999)

8GB/128GB: ₹27,999 (from ₹8,999)

Moto G67 Power