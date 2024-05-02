Honor 200, 200 Pro leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 100W charging, 1.5K OLED, improved camera

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are expected to launch soon. As such, various leaks involving the models have been surfacing recently on the web, with the latest claims saying the two will offer the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, 100W charging, 1.5K OLED, and more.

The two will follow the introduction of the Honor 200 Lite in France, with rumors saying that the standard and Pro models will debut in China first this time. Soon, the two are believed to make a global release.

In line with this, it seems Honor is already making the necessary preparations before it announces the models in China. Recently, the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have been spotted on China’s 3C certification website, indicating their imminent arrival. The listing shows two devices with the ELP-AN00 and ELI-AN00 model numbers. The unnamed phones are speculated to be the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which reportedly have a 100W fast charging capability.

In another leak, a tipster on Weibo claims that the two phones will house powerful Qualcomm chips. As per the leaker, the Honor 200 will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Honor 200 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This is a huge difference from the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip in Honor 200 Lite and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets in Honor 100 and 100 Pro, respectively.

The leaker also claims that the rear camera design “has been greatly changed.” No other details about the section were shared. However, in a separate leak from @RODENT950 on X, it was revealed that the Pro model will house a telephoto and support variable aperture and OIS. In front, on the other hand, a dual selfie camera module is believed to be coming. According to the leaker, the Pro will also have a smart island where the dual selfie camera will be placed. Aside from that, the account shared that the Pro model has a micro-quad curve display, which means all four sides of the screen will be curved.