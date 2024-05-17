iQOO Z9x 5G is now in India

After its debut in China, the iQOO Z9x 5G has finally entered the Indian market.

The new model is also expected to be announced in other markets globally following this move. The budget smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, complemented by 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Aside from those things, it boasts a decent 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.

The phone also impresses in other areas, with its camera department sporting a 50MP primary unit and a 2MP depth sensor. In front, it has an 8MP shooter. Yet, it is important to note that the model has variations in this section: only the 8GB configuration allows 4K video recording. This is one of the points to consider before getting the phone.

On a positive note, the model offers a huge 6000mAh battery in all of its configurations and sells for as low as $155 or ₹12,999.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z9x 5G model in India: