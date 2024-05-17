These are the Android OEMs that are now offering Android 15 Beta

Different OEMs using the Android platform have already started allowing their users to test the beta version of the Android 15.

It follows the news of the Android 15 Beta 1 arriving on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open devices. Recently, Realme also confirmed the start of the latest Android 15 Developer Program in the India version of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

Despite this, the brands are vocal about the imperfections of the beta version of the Android 15 update due to its numerous known issues in their respective devices. As expected, the OEMs advise its users to install only the beta on the devices they don’t use as their primary device, adding that its installation can cause the unit to brick.

Despite these issues, it can’t be denied that the news of the Android 15 beta coming to non-Pixel OEMs sounds exciting for Android fans. With this, different brands have recently started allowing their users to install the Android 15 beta in certain device models.

Here are these OEMs that now allow Android 15 beta installations in some of their creations: