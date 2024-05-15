Realme 12 Pro+ India version gets Android 15 Beta access

Realme has announced the introduction of the latest Android 15 Developer Program to the India version of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

Despite this, Realme noted to users that the update is only designed for developers and advanced users, disclosing that there are still many issues being experienced in the beta system. In some cases, the device could even be bricked.

In line with this, the brand shared the known issues of the Android 15 beta in Realme 12 Pro+:

All user data will be erased during the upgrade.

Some system functions are not available.

Part of the interface display may look less than desirable.

Some applications may not work properly or be fully functional.

The system may have some stability issues.

The move follows the arrival of Android 15 Beta 1 to OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open devices. Like the Realme 12 Pro+, both models are affected by different issues in the beta version of the Android 15 update. Unlike the said Realme device, the OnePlus models have more known issues. To know more about the details of the Android 15 Beta 1 update in the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, click here.