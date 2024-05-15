Android 15 Beta 1 comes to OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open can now try the Android 15 beta, the company has confirmed.

The move made OnePlus the first non-Pixel OEM to offer Android 15 beta to its devices. However, as expected, the beta update is not flawless. With this, the Chinese company underscored in its announcement that the beta version should only be tried by developers and advanced users, noting that there’s a risk of bricking one’s device with improper usage of the update.

Alongside this, OnePlus added that Android 15 Beta 1 is not compatible with the carrier versions of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open and that users need at least 4GB of storage space.

Ultimately, the company listed the prominent known issues included in the Android 15 Beta 1 update:

OnePlus 12

There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

In certain scenarios, WiFi may not be able to connect to the printer

The Smart Lock function cannot be used.

Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes

Stability issues in specific scenarios.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

OnePlus Open