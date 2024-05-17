Reno 12 series debut is on May 23; Lineup colors leak online following Oppo’s design revelation

Oppo Reno 12 series will be announced next Thursday, May 23, in China. In line with this, the brand shared images of a device in purple color. In a recent leak, however, images of the smartphones in different colors were divulged.

The Oppo Reno 12 will include the standard Reno 12 model and the Reno 12 Pro. Both models will arrive in China in the coming days following Oppo’s confirmation of their launch date. In its post, the company shared some images of the phones, which boast thin-bezel displays with punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera and a rectangular rear camera island housing three holes for the camera units.

The company’s images and videos only show one of the models in the Oppo Reno 12 series in purple, but a new leak reveals all the lineup’s colors.

Thanks to tipster Evan Blass on X, we get to see all the colors of the two models, with the standard Oppo Reno 12 sporting gradient pink, purple, and black color options. Meanwhile, the Pro version has light maroon, purple, and black colors.

According to past reports, Reno 12 will be armed with a Dimensity 8250 chip, which is paired with a Mali-G610 GPU and is composed of a 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and four 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Aside from that, the SoC is reportedly getting the Star Speed Engine capability, which is commonly only available to top-tier Dimensity 9000 and 8300 processors. The feature is linked to the excellent gaming performance of a device, so if it is indeed coming to the Reno 12, Oppo might market the handheld as an ideal gaming smartphone.

On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro model will have the Dimensity 9200+ chip. However, according to leaks, the SoC will be given the monicker “Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition.” The Pro model is believed to be getting a 6.7” 1.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,880mAh battery (5,000mAh battery), 80W fast charging, 50MP f/1.8 rear camera with EIS paired with a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, 50MP f/2.0 selfie unit, 12GB RA, and up to 256GB storage.