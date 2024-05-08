Oppo Reno 12 Pro appears on various certification platforms ahead of rumored June launch

The Oppo Reno 12 series is expected to be unveiled next month in China. To prepare for the launch, the brand is now collecting the necessary certifications for the series. Amid these preparations, however, the Pro variant of the lineup has been spotted repeatedly on various platforms, leading to the revelation of several details.

The series is expected to introduce two 5G devices: the standard Oppo Reno 12 and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro. Recently, the latter has received various certifications (via MySmartPrice), suggesting its arrival in the market is approaching. One includes India’s Bureau of Indian Standard, confirming its debut in India soon. Aside from this, the Pro variant appeared on Indonesia’s Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika website bearing the CPH2629 model number. Other platforms include the IMDA, EE, and TUV Rheinland.

From these appearances and other leaks, some of the details discovered about the Reno 12 Pro include: