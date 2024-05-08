Oppo Reno 12 to get MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8250 chip with Star Speed Engine

The Oppo Reno 12 is rumored to be armed with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8250 chip. According to a recent claim, the SoC will include the Star Speed Engine, which should allow the device to deliver a powerful gaming performance.

This follows an earlier claim that the Reno 12 would be using the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip. However, after the MediaTek Dimensity Developer Conference, Weibo’s well-known leaker account, Digital Chat Station, claimed that Oppo would be using the Dimensity 8250 to the Reno 12.

The tipster shared that the chip will be paired with a Mali-G610 GPU and will be composed of a 3.1GHz Cortex-A78 core, three 3.0GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and four 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Aside from that, the SoC is reportedly getting the Star Speed Engine capability, which is commonly only available to top-tier Dimensity 9000 and 8300 processors. The feature is linked to the excellent gaming performance of a device, so if it is indeed coming to the Reno 12, Oppo might market the handheld as an ideal gaming smartphone.

On the other hand, DCS reiterated earlier reports that the Reno 12 Pro model will have the Dimensity 9200+ chip. However, according to the account, the SoC will be given the monicker “Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition.”