Oppo Reno 12 series to use Dimensity 8300, 9200 Plus chips

Oppo will reportedly employ the MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus SoCs on its two upcoming models in the Reno 12 series.

The series is expected to launch in June and compete with other lineups like Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series, which are also launching in the same month.

According to the latest leak, Oppo will arm the lineup with some improvements in various sections, including its processors. A tipster from Weibo claims that the Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus chips will be used in the two models of the lineup.

To recall, the standard Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro models were given the Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips. With this, the Reno 12 will likely get the Dimensity 8300, while the Reno 12 Pro will receive the Dimensity 9200 Plus chip.

The standard model is also rumored to get a 1080p display, with the Pro model reportedly getting a 1.5K screen resolution. Despite this, Oppo it is believed that Oppo will use the micro quad-curved tech in both models, meaning the two models will feature curves on all sides of their displays. In the other sections, the leak claims that Oppo will employ plastic in the middle frames while glass will be used in the back.

Aside from those details, the Oppo Reno 12 series is rumored to be getting the following: