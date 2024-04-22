Oppo Reno 12 series to use Dimensity 8300, 9200 Plus chips

Oppo will reportedly employ the MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus SoCs on its two upcoming models in the Reno 12 series.
The series is expected to launch in June and compete with other lineups like Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series, which are also launching in the same month.
According to the latest leak, Oppo will arm the lineup with some improvements in various sections, including its processors. A tipster from Weibo claims that the Dimensity Dimensity 8300 and 9200 Plus chips will be used in the two models of the lineup.
To recall, the standard Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro models were given the Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips. With this, the Reno 12 will likely get the Dimensity 8300, while the Reno 12 Pro will receive the Dimensity 9200 Plus chip.
The standard model is also rumored to get a 1080p display, with the Pro model reportedly getting a 1.5K screen resolution. Despite this, Oppo it is believed that Oppo will use the micro quad-curved tech in both models, meaning the two models will feature curves on all sides of their displays. In the other sections, the leak claims that Oppo will employ plastic in the middle frames while glass will be used in the back.
Aside from those details, the Oppo Reno 12 series is rumored to be getting the following:
- According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, Pro’s display is 6.7 inches with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
- As per the latest claims, the Pro will be powered with a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W charging. This should be an upgrade from the previous reports saying Oppo Reno 12 Pro would only be equipped with a lower 67W charging capability. Moreover, it is a huge difference from the 4,600mAh battery of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G.
- The main camera system of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is reportedly getting a huge difference from what the current model already has. According to reports, 50MP wide, 32MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide of the earlier model, the upcoming device will boast a 50MP primary and a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is expected to be 50MP (versus the 32MP in Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G).
- According to a separate report, the Pro will be armed with 12GB RAM and will offer storage options of up to 256GB.
- Both the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will have AI capabilities.