These Vivo, iQOO phones should receive Android 15 soon

The Android 15 update is now being tested, and it will be released in October. In line with this, aside from certain Google Pixels, various smartphone models from other brands are also expected to get the update. That includes a boatload of handhelds from Vivo and iQOO.
The update should start its rollout by October, which is the same time the Android 14 was released last year. The update is reportedly bringing different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.
Given it will be the latest Android update, only certain models that were released in recent years will receive it. This is unsurprising as companies have a specific number of years for the software support they are offering to their devices. As such, for Vivo and iQOO brands, the list will only include:
Vivo
- Vivo X100 Pro
- Vivo X90
- Vivo X90s
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Vivo X90 Pro+
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold 3
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
- Vivo X Fold 2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30
- Vivo V30e
- Vivo V30 SE
- Vivo V30 Pro
- Vivo V30 Lite 4G
- Vivo V30 Lite 5G
- Vivo V29
- Vivo V29e
- Vivo V29 Pro
- Vivo V29 Lite
- Vivo V27
- Vivo V27e
- Vivo V27 Pro
- Vivo T3x
- Vivo T3
- Vivo T2
- Vivo T2x
- Vivo T2 Pro
- Vivo Y200i
- Vivo Y200e
- Vivo Y100 4G (2024)
- Vivo Y100 5G (2024)
- Vivo Y38
- Vivo Y18
- Vivo Y18e
- Vivo Y03
- Vivo S18
- Vivo S18e
- Vivo S18 Pro
- Vivo Pad 3 Pro
iQOO
- iQOO 12
- iQOO 12 Pro
- iQOO 11
- iQOO 11S
- iQOO 11 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9 Pro
- iQOO Neo 9
- iQOO Neo 8
- iQOO Neo 8 Pro
- iQOO Neo 7
- iQOO Neo 7 Pro
- iQOO Neo 7 Racing
- iQOO Neo 7 SE
- iQOO Z9
- iQOO Z9x
- iQOO Z9 Turbo
- iQOO Z8
- iQOO Z8x
- iQOO Z7
- iQOO Z7x
- iQOO Z7i
- iQOO Z7 Pro
- iQOO Z7s
- iQOO Pad