These Vivo, iQOO phones should receive Android 15 soon

The Android 15 update is now being tested, and it will be released in October. In line with this, aside from certain Google Pixels, various smartphone models from other brands are also expected to get the update. That includes a boatload of handhelds from Vivo and iQOO.

The update should start its rollout by October, which is the same time the Android 14 was released last year. The update is reportedly bringing different system improvements and features we saw in Android 15 beta tests in the past, including satellite connectivity, selective display screen sharing, universal disabling of keyboard vibration, high-quality webcam mode, and more.

Given it will be the latest Android update, only certain models that were released in recent years will receive it. This is unsurprising as companies have a specific number of years for the software support they are offering to their devices. As such, for Vivo and iQOO brands, the list will only include:

Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X90

Vivo X90s

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 2

Vivo X Flip

Vivo V40 SE

Vivo V30

Vivo V30e

Vivo V30 SE

Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo V30 Lite 4G

Vivo V30 Lite 5G

Vivo V29

Vivo V29e

Vivo V29 Pro

Vivo V29 Lite

Vivo V27

Vivo V27e

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo T3x

Vivo T3

Vivo T2

Vivo T2x

Vivo T2 Pro

Vivo Y200i

Vivo Y200e

Vivo Y100 4G (2024)

Vivo Y100 5G (2024)

Vivo Y38

Vivo Y18

Vivo Y18e

Vivo Y03

Vivo S18

Vivo S18e

Vivo S18 Pro

Vivo Pad 3 Pro

iQOO