Nokia 3210 4G sale to resume on May 31 after debut sellout success

Nokia’s initial introduction of its remodeled Nokia 3210 model in China was successful. According to the company, all units in its stocks sold out quickly after its unveiling. Nonetheless, the brand promised to start offering the model again on May 31, noting that it is now working to produce more units for fans.

Nokia 3210 was announced earlier this month, a resurrected phone first introduced in 1999. Despite the model being 25 years old this year, Nokia injected some modern features into the 2024 Nokia 3210. Aside from its sleeker form, the handheld also now boasts a colored 2.4” TFT LCD with QVGA resolution, complete with the basic capabilities of modern phones nowadays, such as a camera (a 2MP unit with a flash) and Bluetooth. Also, it can be noticed that its appearance has huge similarities with the Nokia 6310 that the company unveiled this year.

The new Nokia 3210 runs on S30+ OS, which supports Cloud Apps. Inside, it houses the Unisoc T107 chipset and comes with 64MB RAM and 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB via the microSD card slot). In terms of power, it has a decent 1,450mAh battery, which supports USB-C charging.

With the combination of its classic design and some handy modern features, the stock of the model immediately became unavailable after it went live. According to Nokia on Weibo, its warehouses are currently out of stock, but it shared that it is continuously working to provide more units in the market. Ultimately, the HMD Global-owned company said that sales of the model will resume on May 31.

The Nokia 3210 4G is available in Grunge black, Y2K gold, and Subba blue color options and sells for CN¥379 in China. We will provide an update once the model becomes available again.