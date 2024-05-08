Nokia resurrects 3210 model, injects modern features

The Nokia 3210 has come back from the dead. Yet, despite retaining the iconic old model name, the Finnish brand has introduced some modern improvements to the device, allowing it to compete in today’s world of smartphones.

Nokia first introduced the model in 1999. After 25 years and to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand has decided to reintroduce the phone to the market by giving some modern features.

It still carries the general design (and the nostalgic Snake game!) of the old Nokia 3210 model, but the changes can be spotted in every aspect of the phone. Aside from its sleeker form, the handheld also now boasts a colored 2.4” TFT LCD with QVGA resolution, complete with the basic capabilities of modern phones nowadays, such as a camera (a 2MP unit with a flash) and Bluetooth. Also, it can be noticed that its appearance has huge similarities with the Nokia 6310 that the company unveiled this year.

The new Nokia 3210 runs on S30+ OS, which supports Cloud Apps. Inside, it houses the Unisoc T107 chipset and comes with 64MB RAM and 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB via the microSD card slot). In terms of power, it has a decent 1,450mAh battery, which supports USB-C charging.

The device is now being offered for €80 and is available in Grunge black, Y2K gold, and Subba blue color options.