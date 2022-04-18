Best OPPO and Realme Alternatives to Redmi Note 11 Series

If you are looking for alternatives to Redmi Note 11, you are in the right article. If you’re in market for a new smartphone, you may be considering this new Redmi Note 11 series. These devices were recently unveiled at an event and have been getting great reviews. However, they’re not the only option out there. If you’re looking for something a little different, OPPO and Realme offer some great alternatives. Both brands offer a wide range of devices that are sure to meet your needs. So, whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a top-of-the-line device, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for with these brands.

Alternatives to Redmi Note 11: OPPO Reno7 & Realme 9i

Redmi Note 11 is a budget smartphone that was released in January 2022. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) chipset and has 4GB/64GB-128GB variants. This phone has a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) 90Hz AMOLED screen. This device equipped a quad camera setup. Main camera is 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 f/1.8, other cameras 8MP f/2.2 112-degree ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. And 5000mAh battery with 33W Quick Charge 3+ support won’t let you down during day.

Redmi Note 11 available in 4GB-6GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage variants and price starts at $190. More information about the device is available here.

If you consider an OPPO device instead of this device, the OPPO Reno7 will be a good alternative. This phone also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) chipset like Redmi Note 11. Which is quite normal since because these are same year and same segment devices. OPPO Reno7 which comes with a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) 90Hz AMOLED display, has a triple camera setup with 64MP f/1.7 (main), 2MP f/3.3 (micro) and 2MP f/2.4 (depht) cameras. It has a 4500mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

It will be a good choice if you want to experience ColorOS 12 instead of MIUI, which has similar specifications to Redmi Note 11 device. However, price is unfortunately a bit expensive, around $330. This may cause it not to be preferred when compared to other alternatives, but overall a nice alternative to Redmi Note 11.

On the Realme side, best alternative for Redmi Note 11 device, will be Realme 9i. This device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) chipset just like other two devices. Realme 9i has a 6.6″ FHD+ (1080×2412) IPS 90Hz display with triple camera setup, of 50MP f/1.8 (main), 2MP f/2.4 (macro) and 2MP f/2.4 (depht) cameras. 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support available.

4GB-6GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage variants available and price starts at $190. Device that comes with Realme UI 2.0 and it’s a nice another alternative to Redmi Note 11.

Alternatives to Redmi Note 11S: OPPO Reno6 Lite & Realme 8i

Redmi Note 11S, another member of the Redmi Note 11 series. Device comes with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and has a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED 90Hz display. Redmi Note 11S comes with quad camera setup, 108MP f/1.9 (main), 8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 2MP f/2.4 (depht) and 2MP f/2.4 (macro). And device includes 5000mAh battery with 33W Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 fast charging protocol.

6GB-8GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage variants available with $250 starting price. More information about the device is available here.

Best OPPO alternative for this device is the OPPO Reno6 Lite. This device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (SM6115) chipset and has a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display. On camera side, 48MP f/1.7 (main), 2MP f/2.4 (macro) and 2MP f/2.4 (depht) cameras available. OPPO Reno6 Lite comes with 33W fast charging support and 5000mAh battery, which means it can be 50% charged in 30 minutes.

Price of device starts at $300 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Good alternative for Redmi Note 11S device.

Of course, there is an alternative device also available in Realme brand. Realme 8i device attracts the eyes with its stylish design and affordable price. This device comes with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and has a 6.6″ FHD+ (1080×2412) IPS LCD 120Hz display. Realme 8i comes with triple camera setup, 50MP f/1.8 (main), 2MP f/2.4 (depht) and 2MP f/2.4 (macro). Device includes 5000mAh huge battery with 18W fast charging support.

4GB-6GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage variants available and price starts at $180. Device comes with Realme UI 2.0 and it’s a another good alternative to Redmi Note 11S.

Alternatives to Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: OPPO Reno7 Z 5G & Realme 9

One of the most ambitious device in the series is Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. This device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G (SM6375) chipset and has a 6.67″ FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED 120Hz screen. On the camera side, 108 MP f/1.9 (main), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) and 2 MP f/2.4 (macro) cameras available. Device supports Xiaomi’s 67W HyperCharge technology and includes 5000mAh battery.

6GB RAM and 64GB-128GB storage variants available and price starts at $300. The device that comes with Android 11 based MIUI 13, and it’s a real mid-range killer. More information about the device is available here.

The best OPPO alternative for this device would be OPPO Reno7 Z 5G device. OPPO’s latest mid-range device comes with Snapdragon 695 5G (SM6375) chipset, and has a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED screen. Triple camera setup available, with 64 MP f/1.7 (main), 2 MP f/2.4 (macro) and 2 MP f/2.4 (depth) cameras. Device includes 5000mAh battery with 33W Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 fast charging protocol.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants available and price starts at $350. OPPO Reno7 Z 5G has a Android 12 based ColorOS 12, so this device will be a preferable alternative to Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Of course, there is an alternative device in Realme brand, it’s a Realme 9! This device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) chipset, and has a 6.4″ FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED 90Hz screen. On camera side, 108 MP f/1.8 (main), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) and 2 MP f/2.4 (macro) cameras available. Device includes 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

6GB-8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants available and price starts at $290. Realme 9 has a Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 update. This device another good alternative to Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Alternatives to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: OPPO Find X5 Lite & Realme 9 Pro

Now it’s time for most powerful member of the Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G! This phone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 5G platform. On display side, 6.67″ FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED 120Hz screen available with HDR10 support. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with triple camera setup, 108 MP f/1.9 (main), 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) and 2 MP f/2.4 (macro) cameras available. Device includes 5000mAh battery with Xiaomi’s own HyperCharge technology support, charging power up to 120W. You can find detailed information on this subject here. Device also supports Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 fast charging protocol.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G available in 6GB-8GB RAM and 128GB-256GB storage variants and price starts at $400. More information about the device is available here.

Of course, OPPO also has an alternative for this device, OPPO Find X5 Lite! OPPO’s latest mid-range premium device comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 5G platform and has a 6.43″ FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED 90Hz screen with HDR10+ support. OPPO Find X5 Lite comes with triple camera setup, 64MP f/1.7 (main), 8MP f/2.3 (ultrawide) and 2MP f/2.4 (macro). Device includes 4500mAh battery with 65W Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 fast charging protocol.

OPPO Find X5 Lite available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and price starts at $600. Pricing is a bit bad, so it might be an expensive choice over the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

In the Realme brand, the best alternative for this device will be Realme 9 Pro. This device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (SM6375) chipset and has a 6.6″ FHD+ (1080×2400) IPS LCD 120Hz display. On camera side, 64MP f/1.8 (main), 8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) and 2MP f/2.4 (macro) cameras available. Realme 9 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support and 5000mAh battery. Realme 9 Pro available in 6GB-8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and price starts at $280.

All in result, the Redmi Note 11 series has good specifications at an affordable price. However, no device is unique in phone market, it will eventually have an alternative. OPPO or Realme alternatives to Redmi Note 11 series are an example of this. Stay tuned for more.