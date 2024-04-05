BIS, Bluetooth SIG certifications suggest Vivo Y200 Pro is related to V29e

The Vivo Y200 Pro has received some certifications recently, including those from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG. According to the details spotted in the listings, the device could be related to V29e, suggesting several possible similarities between the two.

Vivo Y200 Pro will join the company’s Y200 lineup, and it seems its launch is just around the corner. Just like in the past, Vivo presents its devices to various certification organizations before announcing them. This is also the case in the Y200 Pro, which has recently been spotted on the BIS and Bluetooth SIG websites.

In the listings, the V2401 model number was spotted. This identity number was earlier spotted on the Google Play Console and Bluetooth SIG certification platforms, wherein it was discovered that it is the internal name for the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G. Interestingly, the model number is very similar to the V2303 model number of Vivo V29e, which was launched in India in August 2023. This prompted speculations that the Vivo Y200 Pro might adopt the features and details of the other model.

Nonetheless, based on past discoveries and leaks, the Y200 Pro is believed to be getting: