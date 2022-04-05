Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset (Ring Iron Edition) – Best Audio Quality for Gamers

Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset is a a new gaming accessory by Black Shark. Looking for a gaming headset that will immerse you in the action? Look no further than the Xiaomi Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset! This headset features a ring iron design that provides superior sound quality and crystal clear audio. It also comes with a built-in microphone that allows you to communicate with your teammates clearly and easily. If you’re looking for a gaming headset that will take your gaming experience to the next level, then don’t miss out on the Xiaomi Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset!

Black Shark Gaming 3.5mm Headset – Specifications

It may be strange that Black Shark introduced a 3.5mm headphone in 2022. Because right now, almost all brands have removed 3.5mm input from their devices. However, latency in Bluetooth headphones is a big problem for mobile gamers. Although these latency values ​​have decreased with the developing technology. Black Shark still thinks that wired headphones are important for gamers, naturally the Black Shark 5 series has a 3.5mm input. A very logical move, essential accessory for a real gaming phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset Ring Iron Edition features armor shape, green carved aluminum metal ring embellishment, cutting contour armor style, providing three sizes of earplugs. This headset offers a better quality sound performance with its 11.2 mm drivers. This 3.5mm jack headset has elbow design and zinc alloy body. It has premium texture, comfortable grip, three-button control keys.

Differences with Normal Version

This new headset is an updated version of the Xiaomi Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset. Main differences from standard version are improved sound quality and HiFi support. Ring Iron Edition has a higher price tag than standard version, but it’s worth extra money for improved HiFi sound. Most striking thing in this version is “Ring Iron” word. According to the official description, Lou’s moving iron is chosen and the moving coil unit is 11.2mm titanium plated diaphragm + wide sound cavity design. Xiaomi Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset is a great choice for gamers who want best sound quality and a microphone for online gaming.

Black Shark Gaming 3.5mm Headset – Pictures

Black Shark 3.5mm Gaming Headset (Ring Iron Edition) images are like this.

It has a nice price of around $40. If you are a mobile gamer and want to get high performance with uninterrupted sound experience, this will be a good choice.You can find information about the wireless TWS version of this headset, which was introduced at Black Shark’s Launch Event, here. If you are in search of a gaming headset, be sure to check out this new headset. And don’t forget to let us know what you think in comments below.