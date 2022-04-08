BlackShark 5 Pro Quick Look after two weeks

The BlackShark 5 series has finally been introduced and series the top model is BlackShark 5 Pro. The BlackShark 5 has many features that should be in a gaming phone and is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest chipset. In addition, it can also appeal to a user who does not play games.

Along with the BlackShark 5 series, the BlackShark 5 Pro was introduced on March 30 and will be available in market on April 4. The BlackShark 5 Pro is significantly more powerful than the other models in the series. The BlackShark 5 Standard Edition differs from its predecessor only in design and is almost identical to the BlackShark 4 in terms of hardware, but the Pro model of the new series has serious differences.

BlackShark 5 Pro technical specifications

The BlackShark 5 Pro is equipped with a large 6.67-inch OLED display. This screen has a full HD resolution and features a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A high refresh rate, as it should be on a gaming phone’s screen. High refresh rate is an advantage for gamers. The display of the BlackShark 5 Pro supports HDR10+ and can display 1 billion colors. This way, more vivid images can be achieved than with conventional screens that can display 16.7 million colors.

On the chipset side, BlackShark 5 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is manufactured a 4nm manufacturing process. It consists of 1x Cortex X2 running at 3.0 GHz, 3x Cortex A710 running at 2.40 GHz and 4x Cortex A510 running at 1.70 GHz. In addition to CPU, it is accompanied by the Adreno 730 GPU. Qualcomm has been struggling with overheating problems and inefficiencies lately, and the same issues are occurring with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The BlackShark 5 is equipped with a large surface cooling system to avoid high temperatures, and therefore, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is not causing overheating problems on BlackShark 5 Pro.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is very powerful and can be runs all games at the highest settings, including those that will be introduced in the future. Alongside to a powerful chipset, RAM and storage types are important. It is available with 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB RAM/storage options. Moreover, the storage chip uses UFS 3.1, the fastest storage standard. Thanks to UFS 3.1 technology, the BlackShark 5 Pro up to fast read/write speeds.

The BlackShark 5 Pro offers a superior camera experience that you would not expect from a gaming phone. It features a rear camera with a resolution of 108 MP and an aperture of f/1.8, which is accompanied by an ultrawide camera sensor with resolution of 13 MP. Ultrawide camera sensors on Android phones are often ignored by manufacturers, but BlackShark seems to have taken them into account. Finally, the rear camera setup has a macro camera with resoultion of 5 MP that allows you to take close up pictures of objects.

As for video recording, you can record videos up to 4k@60FPS and 1080p@60FPS with the rear camera and up to 1080p@30FPS with the front camera. There is not much to say about the front camera, it has a resolution of 16MP and supports HDR.

BlackShark 5 is rich in connectivity features and supports the latest standards. It supports WiFi 6, so if you connect to the Internet with a modem that supports WiFi 6, you can get high download/upload speeds. WiFi 6 is up to 3 times faster than WiFi 5 and consumes less power. On the Bluetooth side, it supports Bluetooth 5.2, one of the latest standards, and the most latest standard is Bluetooth 5.3 was introduced in 2021.

As a battery, it has a capacity of 4650mAh. At first glance, the capacity of the battery may seem low, but it provides high screen usage time and can be fully charged in 15 minutes with the 120W fast charging. The BlackShark 5 Pro’s fast charging technology is one of the fastest charging technologies currently available and is also a great innovation. For gamers, it is great to have a smartphone fully charged in 15 minutes.

The BlackShark 5 Pro is one of Xiaomi’s best gaming phones and the best among the gaming phones that have hit the market so far. It uses the latest chipset and the camera performance is very good. Apart from gamers, ordinary users can also use this phone easily and be satisfied.