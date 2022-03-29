BlackShark 5 series offers new cooling system

BlackShark 5 will be released on March 30 as the best smartphone BlackShark has ever produced, and it has flagship class technical specifications. It is designed specifically for gamers and offers maximum FPS in game. All the details will be announced very soon, but there are some things you should know beforehand.

BlackShark’s official Weibo page has been posting information about the BlackShark 5 series for a while now, revealing new technical features. According to the information, the BlackShark 5 series consists of two different models, the standard version and the Pro version. Both models are quite powerful.

Technical specifications of the BlackShark 5

BlackShark 5 Standart version has features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. Snapdragon 870 chipset, It consists of 1× 3.20 GHz Cortex-A77, 3× 2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 and 4× 1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. This chipset is similar to the Snapdragon 865, one of the best chipsets of 2019, only slightly faster. Although it is not the fastest processor of the moment, it can easily play any game and provide an improved user experience.

The BlackShark 5 has a large 6.67 inch Full HD AMOLED display. The screen will likely features 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. The BlackShark 5’s screen high refresh rate not only makes gaming more comfortable, but also improves the user interface experience.

The BlackShark 5 standart edition has a rear camera with a resolution of 64 MP and takes very clear and high quality photos for a gaming phone. Next comes a 13MP selfie camera, the resolution is not high, but you can take clear photos. The new BlackShark 5 has a 4650 mAh battery powered by 100W fast charge. The power of the 100W adapter is quite high nowadays and allows the user to charge their phone in about half an hour.

BlackShark 5 Standard Edition is already so powerful, what about BlackShark 5 Pro? BlackShark 5 Pro is equipped with the latest components to provide the best gaming experience. It’s not just a gaming phone, but you can use it on a daily basis.

Technical specifications of the BlackShark 5 Pro

BlackShark 5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and its performance is top. You can play the new games that will be released today and in the next few years with high performance and use the phone for many years. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset consists of 1x Cortex-X2 running at 3.0 GHz, 3x Cortex-A710 running at 2.5 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A510 running at 1.8 GHz. Some of these cores are designed for performance, others for power saving. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is manufactured by Samsung with 4nm manufacturing technology and is therefore inefficient.

Like the BlackShark 5 model, it will feature a 6.67 inch Full HD AMOLED display that supports either a 120 Hz or 144 Hz refresh rate. The BlackShark 5 Pro is comes with 12 GB/16 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options. A minimum of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is quite high by today’s standards. These RAM/storage capacities that we can see in laptops are more than enough for a phone.

As for the battery, it is similar to the BlackShark 5 Standard edition, but the charging technology has been improved. The BlackShark 5 Pro features 120W fast charging technology compared to the BlackShark 5, which is the highest adapter power available today. The BlackShark 5 Pro includes a 4650mAh battery, but it is unknown how it will perform during gaming. Given the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the high-resolution screen, the 4650mAH capacity might not be enough during gaming and you might need to charge your phone from adapter.

Blackshark 5 series offers flagship-level cooling system

The BlackShark 5 series has a large heat dissipation area. The fact that the new models have a large cooling surface of 5320mm2 is very important for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that they contain. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is inefficient because it is manufactured by Samsung, and it cannot perform adequately with insufficient cooling. As a result, the phone heats up and gaming performance has to drop. The BlackShark 5 series is equipped with superior cooling technology so no one has to suffer from high temperatures and poor performance.

BlackShark 5 and BlackShark 5 Pro will be unveiled on March 30. Flagship hardware, fast charging speed, superior display for gamers and the best cooling system in a smartphone make the BlackShark 5 series something special. The price of the phones is not yet known, it will be announced at the launch.