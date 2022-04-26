As the wearable operating system supported by one of the biggest corporations in the world, Wear OS was left largely unsupported for years, with aging chipsets also contributing to the mix, and we are here to tell you about the Budget-Friendly Wear OS Watches in this article. With some new silicon and the release of Wear 3.0, it seems Google is taking the wearable market seriously once again.

This has resulted in some Wear OS devices from Fossil, TicWatch, and Misfit that people like watch lovers can recommend.

Budget-Friendly Wear OS Watches

Nowadays, purchasing a decent smartwatch on a budget may require sacrificing performance or features. To help you make an informed decision, we will review the Budget Wear OS Watches currently available in 2022. It is an excellent time to be in the market for a Wear OS device as recently, the platform has seen a bit of a resurgence, and we finally have a variety of quality options to choose from.

Fossil Sport – $99

The Fossil Sport is a very stylish smartwatch that comes in multiple colors. It comes in a 43-millimetre and 41-millimetre watch case, and we choose the larger one. The watch is an incredibly lightweight and comfortable watch to wear. The interchangeable 22-millimetre launch band is very flexible.

The Fossil Sport has a 390 by 390 1.2inch display with quite a thick bezel surrounding the circular display. It is not noticeable when you have a black background. The watch has perfect viewing angles, and the ambient mode is bright enough to see the time. The watch has Snapdragon 3100 processor, which is fast.

It has 4GB of storage for apps and music and 500GB of RAM. It has a sensor that measures your heart rate throughout the day consistently, and it also has NFC for Google Pay, GPS, and a microphone but no speaker. It has a rotating crown, which makes crowning easier.

Getting to watch the charge is so fast and simple; the bottom of the watch has circular metal strips connected to magnetic pins on the cradle. The battery lasts a day with a full charge. Here is the official link of Fossil, where you can view Fossil Sport in detail.

TicWatch S2 – $119

Running Android Wear OS 2.0, TicWatch S2 is one of the best budget-friendly Wear OS watches. It has a beautiful design and outstanding performance for its price tag smartwatch. It is very lightweight because of the plastic build. It has a nice AMOLED display with excellent visibility even under direct sunlight and a perfect quick-release trap.

It has a Snapdragon 2100, 512MB RAM, and all that is driven by Wear OS 2.0. It is waterproof and has a 400 by 400, 1.39inch display. Overall, you can count on up to a day with everything on, including the always-on screen. It has no speaker, but a microphone, NFC, GPS, sports modes, and Google Assitant work properly. Here is the official link of TicWatch 2, where you can view Fossil Sport in detail.

Misfit Vapor X – $99

Misfit Vapor X has a Snapdragon 3100, 1.19inch AMOLED display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, NFC, GPS, and a heart-rate sensor, which Misfit is calling a leading heart-rate sensor. It has rapid charging, 30-meter water-resistant, has two pushers on the case, and its a rotating crown, which is also a button.

Then there is a 20-millimetre strap that is easily swappable, and it comes with a black silicone strap. The case is aluminum top, and two pushers are also metal. Its battery lasts around 25 hours. Here is a link for Misfit Vapor X a place where you can buy it.

Which one should you buy?

Fossil Sport, TicWatch S2, and Misfit Vapor X, are the Budget-Friendly Wear OS Watches that we recommend. You can find these devices in your country in different price tags, because they have been in the market for a long time. Which device should you be ‘’wearing’’ on your wrist, and which one do you like the most? If you do not like Wear OS devices and want another options; here is our Best Xiaomi SmartWatches Review.