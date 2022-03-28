Can’t wait for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+? Here’s what we know so far!

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset has faced many issues since its release. Due to the inefficiency and overheating of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, users were dissatisfied and started waiting for new chipsets. Not much has changed since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was introduced, it still heats up and is still inefficient.

One of the main reasons for the overheating of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is that it is not manufactured by TSMC, but by Samsung. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is manufactured in Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process, but it seems to be the last chipset that Samsung will produce.

Samsung’s manufacturing technology is really inefficient. The latest example is Samsung’s Google Tensor chipset. The Google Tensor chipset is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm manufacturing process and contains Cortex X1, Cortex A76 and Cortex A55 cores. It has been said that the Google Tensor could compete with flagship chipsets from other manufacturers, but it is not at all. While it is almost on par with the Snapdragon 888 in single-core scores, it lags far behind in multi-core scores.

Back to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to the leaked information, Qualcomm seems to be working with TSMC and not Samsung for the production of the new 8 Gen 1+ chipsets. If Qualcomm is working with TSMC again, it may return to the good old days.

When will Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ be introduced?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, using TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, is expected to be unveiled at Qualcomm’s 5G Summit in May and will likely launch in June at the earliest. The phones equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset may will be unveiled in June.