Android download pages tend to look alike – big headline, a bright button, and a short “how to install” block. Treat that only as a reference for how install pages are structured. The important part comes later: removing an app cleanly. On Xiaomi phones with MIUI, a tidy off-boarding flow protects privacy, stops surprise renewals, and prevents background processes from lingering.

Why a clean exit matters on MIUI

Uninstalling alone doesn’t end a relationship with an app. Subscriptions may renew, cloud tokens can stay active, and cached folders often remain in storage. If you’ve seen download pages with that familiar layout – such as the parimatch mobile app – use them purely as examples of page structure, not as recommendations; the real work is the exit: revoke access, close the account, and clear leftovers. MIUI adds its own layer – battery optimizations, Autostart switches, Cleaner scans – so doing this properly saves you from repeat prompts and stray notifications.

The 10-minute clean-exit checklist (use it for any app)

Stop the money first.

If you paid through Google Play: Play Store → profile → Payments & subscriptions → Subscriptions and cancel there.

If the app bills directly, open its Account/Billing screen and end the plan inside the app (look for “Manage plan,” “AutoPay/Mandate,” or “Billing & Plans”). Keep the receipt or transaction ID. Export what you want to keep.

Download playlists, bookmarks, or chat exports before deletion. Once a server account is removed, these are rarely recoverable. Delete the account (server side).

In the app, find Delete account or Request deletion. Some apps call this “Close account.” Confirm via email/OTP if prompted and take a screenshot of the confirmation. Revoke sign-in tokens.

If you used a social or Google login, remove the app’s access:

Google: myaccount.google.com → Security → Third-party access.

Facebook/Twitter: Settings → Security → Apps and sessions.

This blocks old sessions even if the phone is lost later. Kill app data on the phone.

Settings → Apps → Manage apps → (app) → Storage → Clear data → Clear all data. Then Force stop and Uninstall. Remove leftovers with MIUI tools.

Open Security → Cleaner and run a scan; review “Residuals” before deleting. In File Manager, check Android/data/ and Movies/Download/ for a folder named after the package (if MIUI grants access on your version). Delete only what you recognize. Reset defaults and permissions.

Settings → Apps → Manage apps → (⋮) Default apps to undo handlers the app set (browser, video, links). In Settings → Privacy → Permission manager, make sure nothing stays granted to a removed app. Silence what’s left.

Settings → Notifications → Recently sent shows apps that still push after removal (e.g., companion services). Disable anything you don’t need. Reboot once.

A restart clears temp processes and refreshes media indexes so removed folders stop appearing in galleries. Archive your proof.

Keep one note with: cancellation screenshot, account-deletion proof, and last transaction ID. Future support is faster when everything lives in one place.

Where leftovers usually hide on Xiaomi phones (second and last list)

Security → Cleaner picks up cache and residual folders most users miss.

File Manager → Android/data/ (access varies by MIUI/Android version) stores logs and thumbnails.

Movies/Download/DCIM may hold saved clips or posters downloaded by the app.

MIUI/backup or MIUI/.thumbs can contain old previews; delete only if you know what they are.

Small tips that make off-boarding smoother

Run deletions on trusted Wi-Fi or mobile data so server confirmations arrive promptly. If an app won’t let you delete the account inside the UI, email support from the registered address with a one-line request and keep the ticket number. When you return to a service later, start fresh: reinstall, review permissions, and re-enable only the notifications you actually read.

Extra notes for MIUI specifics

If you used Dual Apps or Second Space, off-board them too. Open Settings → Apps → Dual apps and remove the clone before uninstalling the main app; cloned data sits in its own folder and won’t vanish with a single delete. For Second Space, switch into it, repeat the delete-account and uninstall steps there, then return to the main space and clear residual folders. This prevents leftover caches from reappearing after a reboot.

On Android 13+ with stricter storage access, some folders inside Android/data/ aren’t visible in File Manager. Two simple workarounds: clear the app’s data before uninstalling (so the OS removes managed folders for you), and run Security → Cleaner plus a reboot to refresh indexes. If you ever reinstall the same app, treat it as new: review permissions from scratch, keep notifications quiet until you need them, and only then restore your own exports (playlists, bookmarks) rather than old caches.

Bottom line

On MIUI, a clean exit is a short routine, not a chore: cancel billing, remove the server account, revoke tokens, clear local data, and sweep files. Do it once and you’ll avoid stray renewals, leftover folders, and mystery pings – leaving your Xiaomi phone fast, quiet, and ready for whatever you install next.