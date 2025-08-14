Complete Honor Magic V Flip 2 specs leak, including Jimmy Choo variant live image

All the key specifications of the Honor Magic V Flip 2 have leaked ahead of its imminent arrival in China.

The Honor model will be launched on August 21. The company has already showcased two of the handheld’s colorways (Dawn Purple and Dream Blue) but remains secretive about its specifications. Thankfully, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has stepped in to provide the complete details of the clamshell.

In his recent post on Weibo, DCS confirmed several leaks about the phone, including its chip, which is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC instead of the earlier rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite. Yet, this is still considered an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of the original Honor Magic V Flip. According to DCS, the processor is paired with Honor C1 and Honor E2 chips, which should improve its connectivity and power usage.

Earlier render leaks also revealed the phone from different angles. Now, a new image leak shows a live unit of the handheld, showcasing its Jimmy Choo variant with glittery blue color.

Alongside the earlier leaks, here’s everything we know now about the Honor Magic V Flip 2:

204g

167.1×75.6×6.9mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Honor C1

Honor E2

6.82″ 2868x1232px 120Hz LTPO main OLED screen with 4320Hz PWM

4″ 1200x1092px 120Hz LTPO external OLED with 3840Hz PWM

200MP main camera (f1.9) + 50MP ultrawide (120°, f2.0)

50MP selfie camera

5500mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue

Source