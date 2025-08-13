Honor reveals Magic V Flip 2 colorways ahead of August 21 launch

Honor announced that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 would be completely revealed on August 21 in China. In line with this, the brand shared new photos of the phone.

Jimmy Choo earlier teased the upcoming Honor foldable, sharing some of the sketches for the phone’s special edition design. This would replace the original Magic V Flip, which also came with a special Jimmy Choo edition. According to the designer, the variant will target the women’s market again.

A day after Choo’s post, the brand came forward to confirm the phone’s launch date. Moreover, Honor shared some photos of the new clam phone, revealing that aside from the Jimmy Choo edition, it also comes in a regular lavender colorway. Two more colors (Moon Shadow White and Titanium Sky Gray) are expected from the device.

Leaked renders of the handheld have also started circulating in China, showing it from various angles. The photos show the phone’s flat design and huge external display, which consumes the entire upper part of its back. They also confirm that the phone’s camera cutouts are now the same size. As such, we expect that the phone will now have better camera specs. To recall, its predecessor has a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit on its back.

According to earlier leaks, fans can expect the following from the Honor Magic V Flip 2:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (earlier leak)

Celine codename

5500mAh± battery

80W charging

Edge-to-edge external display

New design with lens cutouts now of the same size

Improved camera system

Customized LTPO screen

New external display UI

Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue

Source