Honor Magic V Flip 2 is also coming with a glittery Jimmy Choo variant

Honor has started teasing the Honor Magic V Flip 2, which will also have its own Jimmy Choo edition in China.

The upcoming Honor foldable will replace the original Honor Magic V Flip, which was also presented in a special Jimmy Choo edition. In a recent post, the CEO of the British luxury fashion house confirmed the new collaboration between his company and Honor. The executive also shared some sketches of the phone and noted that it comes with a crystal-inlay design to produce a “dazzling interplay of light.” Moreover, Choo confirmed that the special edition is aimed at the women’s market.

The lower back of the phone’s rear is shown in a different material shared by Honor. Unlike the earlier V Flip, which had a green theme, its successor is confirmed to have a blue shade this time. The phone is expected to arrive this month in China.

According to earlier leaks, fans can expect the following from the Honor Magic V Flip 2: