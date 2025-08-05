Confirmed: Oppo K13 Turbo series launching in India on August 11

Oppo has finally confirmed the launch date of the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in India. The brand also shared that it would be offered for under ₹40,000 in the market.

The two models are now in China, and the company is set to unveil them in India and other global markets soon. After speculations and earlier leaks about its debut timeline, the brand has now shared its actual arrival date in the country.

The news follows Oppo’s confirmation of the phones’ colorways in India. As per the company, the standard K13 Turbo will be offered in White Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick options. The Pro, meanwhile, will arrive in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick.

The two models are also believed to be the same devices that first arrived in China. To recall, the Oppo K13 Turbo and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro debuted in China with the following details:

Oppo K13 Turbo

MediaTek Dimensity 8450

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP secondary lens

16MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings

Black Warrior, Purple, and Knight White

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro