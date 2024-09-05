Daily Leaks & News: Wiko Enjoy 70 5G debut, Pixel update, Xiaomi 15 Ultra cam leak, more

Here are more smartphone news and leaks this week:

The Wiko Enjoy 70 5G launched in China. Despite being a budget phone, the device comes with decent specifications, including a Dimensity 700 5G chip, 6.75″ HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD, 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery, and 10W charging. It comes in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB configurations, which cost CN¥999 and CN¥1399, respectively. Sales start on September 6.

The AD1A.240905.004 update is now rolling out to Google Pixel devices. However, it is important to note that it is not the Android 15 update, which is now available only for developers. The update comes with some fixes, but Google did not provide details. This update covers the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and other Pixel phones.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly getting a better camera system than its predecessor. According to rumors, the phone will have a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera and a Sony LYT-900 sensor for its main camera unit.

Nothing is preparing two new smartphones. According to IMEI listings spotted by Gizmochina , the two have the A059 and A059P model numbers. These identifications suggest that the former will be a vanilla model while the latter will be a “Pro” variant.

The Redmi A3 Pro is now in the making. The device was spotted on HyperOS Code (via XiaomiTime ) carrying the 2409BRN2CG model number and “pond” codename. No details about the phone were revealed, but the codes show that it will be offered in the global market.

Android devices are getting four new features from Google: TalkBack (Gemini-powered screen reader), Circle to Search (music search), the ability to let Chrome read the pager out loud for you, and Android Earthquake Alerts System (crowd-sourced earthquake detection technology).