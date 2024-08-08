Xiaomi 15 Ultra reportedly boasts 200MP telephoto with 4.x optical zoom

A new detail about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has surfaced online, revealing that the upcoming smartphone could have a quad-camera setup. According to a leak, one of the cameras could be a 200MP telephoto, which would offer a 4.x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 15 lineup is expected to be announced in October as the first series to be armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. Two of the models reportedly launching in the said month include the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro. Another higher-end model, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is included in the series, but it could instead debut next year.

Amid the wait, the tipster account Ice Universe shared some key details about the Ultra model’s camera system on Weibo. As per the leaker, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will have four cameras in the back, including a telephoto lens. Interestingly, another claim added that the telephoto will offer a 200MP resolution and 4.x optical zoom, resulting in speculations that it could be a periscope telephoto.

The news follows an earlier leak involving the specifications sheets of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. According to the materials, both phones will only have a trio of cameras on their back, making the Xiaomi 15 Ultra a more powerful variant compared to them.

Here are the details of the said leak, which could give us an idea of what other camera details and features to expect from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro