Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s IMEI listing confirms China, India, global debut

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been spotted on IMEI, where its three model numbers are listed.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to launch in October as the first lineup to offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. An Ultra model will also be in the lineup, but it is believed to arrive next year, 2025.

The model is now on the IMEI database, confirming this. As spotted by Gizmochina, there will be three variants for the model, as suggested by Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s three model numbers: 25010PN30C, 25010PN30I, and 25010PN30G. The latest letter on each model number reveals that the model will be offered in China, India, and global markets. Meanwhile, the first four digits affirm their 2025 debut in January.

No other details about the phone are available, but it is certain to include the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. It could also offer a better set of features compared to its vanilla and Pro sibling.

Recently, the specification sheets of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro surfaced, revealing to fans what details to expect:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36” 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro