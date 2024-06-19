Xiaomi 15 series to get at least 5000mAh battery but will remain ‘thin and light’

The Xiaomi 15 series reportedly has bigger batteries than its predecessor. Despite this, the lineup’s models are believed to remain compact.
The news comes fresh from Weibo, where leaker account Smart Pikachu shared that the series will employ a “large” battery. According to the account, the battery rating would start at 5, suggesting that it will at least be 5000mAh. This is good news for fans since Xiaomi 14 only comes with a 4,610mAh battery.
Despite this, the tipster underscored that the Xiaomi 15 series, specifically the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models, will continuously use the compact design of its predecessor. The dimensions and weight of the models were not mentioned, but they are said to remain light and “made of new materials.”
According to reports, the devices will come out in mid-October as the first smartphones armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.
Aside from those things, here are the other details reported about the Xiaomi 15 series:
- The model’s mass production is said to be happening this September. As expected, the launch of Xiaomi 15 will start in China. As for its date, there is still no news about it, but it is certain that it will follow the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen silicon since the two companies are partners. Based on past launches, the phone could be unveiled in early 2025.
- Xiaomi will power it with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, allowing the model to surpass its predecessor.
- Xiaomi will reportedly adopt emergency satellite connectivity, which was first introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14. Currently, there are no other details on how the company will do it (as Apple made a partnership to use the satellite of another company for the feature) or how vast the availability of the service will be.
- The 90W or 120W charging charging speed is also expected to arrive in Xiaomi 15. There’s still no certainty about it, but it would be good news if the company could offer the faster speed for its new smartphone.
- The base model of Xiaomi 15 might get the same 6.36-inch screen size as its predecessor, while the Pro version is reportedly getting a curved display with thin 0.6mm bezels and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. According to claims, the refresh rate of the creation could also range from 1Hz to 120Hz.
- Leakers claim that Xiaomi 15 Pro will also have thinner frames than competitors, with its bezels set to be as thin as 0.6mm. If true, this will be thinner than the 1.55mm bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro models.
- The telephoto section of the camera system will be a Sony IMX882 sensor. The rear main camera is rumored to be a 1-inch 50 MP OV50K.