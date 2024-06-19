Xiaomi 15 series to get at least 5000mAh battery but will remain ‘thin and light’

The Xiaomi 15 series reportedly has bigger batteries than its predecessor. Despite this, the lineup’s models are believed to remain compact.

The news comes fresh from Weibo, where leaker account Smart Pikachu shared that the series will employ a “large” battery. According to the account, the battery rating would start at 5, suggesting that it will at least be 5000mAh. This is good news for fans since Xiaomi 14 only comes with a 4,610mAh battery.

Despite this, the tipster underscored that the Xiaomi 15 series, specifically the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models, will continuously use the compact design of its predecessor. The dimensions and weight of the models were not mentioned, but they are said to remain light and “made of new materials.”

According to reports, the devices will come out in mid-October as the first smartphones armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

Aside from those things, here are the other details reported about the Xiaomi 15 series: