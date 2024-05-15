Confirmed: Xiaomi 15 series is now in the works, to include ‘Xiaomi 15 Pro Ti Satellite’ version

A database discovery confirms the existence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models. Interestingly, aside from the two, the brand is also planning to unveil a different variant of the Pro model, which will be called “Xiaomi 15 Pro Ti Satellite.”

That’s according to the database analysis of Android Headlines, which spotted the explicit monicker of the Xiaomi 15 models alongside their model numbers. According to the report, the standard Xiaomi 15 has three model numbers (24129PN74G, 24129PN74I, and 24129PN74C), meaning it will be offered in various markets. Thanks to the “G” element in the first model number, this affirms earlier reports that it will be offered globally.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has a single model number: 24101PNB7C. Unfortunately, the “C” in the identification and the fact that the model has one model number means that it will only be available in China.

Interestingly, Chinese fans will get not just one but two Xiaomi 15 Pro models in the future. This is proven by a device spotted in the database sporting the monicker “Xiaomi 15 Pro Ti Satellite.” Needless to say, it is still the Xiaomi 15 Pro, albeit with some feature additions. From the monicker itself, it can be deduced that the special variant will use titanium material. It could be the frame of the phone, but this is nothing new for Xiaomi, as it has already been tried on the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The special Pro variant should also have satellite capability, which should allow users to send messages or make a call even without cellular connectivity or WiFi. Like the titanium feature, this is also not the first in Xiaomi. To recall, Apple made it popular by introducing it to its iPhone 14 series. Later, other Chinese smartphone manufacturers followed the move, leading to the release of emergency satellite-capable devices like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition, Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, and (soon) the Pixel 9 series.

Ultimately, the details on the model numbers (e.g., 2410) confirm that the Pro variant of the phone will be launched in October (2024 October). As for the model numbers of the standard Xiaomi 15 with the same “2412” segments, the report didn’t specify whether they would be released in another month. Yet, it underscored that the numbers only show that the brand started working in the Pro model first.