Is Xiaomi 15 Pro getting a bigger sensor?

A new leak involving the Xiaomi 15 Pro has surfaced online, and it contradicts earlier claims about the model’s sensor details. Interestingly, the details have led to rumors that the Pro device could receive a better and bigger sensor.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to arrive in mid-October, and the models are expected to be the first devices to be announced carrying the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This, however, is not the only interesting thing about the lineup, as it will also impress in other departments, such as its camera system.

According to earlier reports, the Pro model would boast a Leica-powered camera system, which is believed to offer a 1-inch 50 MP OV50K main camera alongside a 1/2.76-inch 50 MP JN1 ultrawide and 1/2-inch OV64B periscope telephoto lenses. However, a new post from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station of Weibo contradicts one particular detail in those leaks.

As the DCS shared, The Xiaomi 15 Pro would not use the Samsung JN1 lens, which is also being used now in the Xiaomi 14 Pro. No other details on what particular lens will be used instead, but the tipster added that the flash unit would be placed outside the rear camera island. This is indicative that the brand is planning to make a space on the island, suggesting that there will be a bigger sensor in the model.

Of course, the claim should be taken with a pinch of salt at the moment. Yet, the move to greatly improve the camera system of Xiaomi 15 Pro is not impossible for the brand, especially now that the competition in the smartphone industry is getting tougher.

In related news, here are the other details we currently know about the Xiaomi 15 series: