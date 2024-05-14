Is Xiaomi 15 Pro getting a bigger sensor?

A new leak involving the Xiaomi 15 Pro has surfaced online, and it contradicts earlier claims about the model’s sensor details. Interestingly, the details have led to rumors that the Pro device could receive a better and bigger sensor.
The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to arrive in mid-October, and the models are expected to be the first devices to be announced carrying the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. This, however, is not the only interesting thing about the lineup, as it will also impress in other departments, such as its camera system.
According to earlier reports, the Pro model would boast a Leica-powered camera system, which is believed to offer a 1-inch 50 MP OV50K main camera alongside a 1/2.76-inch 50 MP JN1 ultrawide and 1/2-inch OV64B periscope telephoto lenses. However, a new post from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station of Weibo contradicts one particular detail in those leaks.
As the DCS shared, The Xiaomi 15 Pro would not use the Samsung JN1 lens, which is also being used now in the Xiaomi 14 Pro. No other details on what particular lens will be used instead, but the tipster added that the flash unit would be placed outside the rear camera island. This is indicative that the brand is planning to make a space on the island, suggesting that there will be a bigger sensor in the model.
Of course, the claim should be taken with a pinch of salt at the moment. Yet, the move to greatly improve the camera system of Xiaomi 15 Pro is not impossible for the brand, especially now that the competition in the smartphone industry is getting tougher.
In related news, here are the other details we currently know about the Xiaomi 15 series:
- The mass production of the model is said to be happening this September. As expected, the launch of Xiaomi 15 will start in China. As for its date, there is still no news about it, but it is certain that it will follow the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen silicon since the two companies are partners. Based on past launches, the phone could be unveiled in early 2025.
- Xiaomi has a huge preference for Qualcomm, so the new smartphone is likely to use the same brand. And if earlier reports are true, it could be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, allowing the model to surpass its predecessor.
- Xiaomi will reportedly adopt emergency satellite connectivity, which was first introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14. Currently, there are no other details on how the company will do it (as Apple made a partnership to use the satellite of another company for the feature) or how vast the availability of the service will be.
- The 90W or 120W charging charging speed is also expected to arrive in Xiaomi 15. There’s still no certainty about it, but it would be good news if the company could offer the faster speed for its new smartphone.
- The base model of Xiaomi 15 might get the same 6.36-inch screen size as its predecessor, while the Pro version is reportedly getting a curved display with thin 0.6mm bezels and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. According to claims, the refresh rate of the creation could also range from 1Hz to 120Hz.
- Leakers claim that Xiaomi 15 Pro will also have thinner frames than competitors, with its bezels set to be as thin as 0.6mm. If true, this will be thinner than the 1.55mm bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro models.