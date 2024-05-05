Xiaomi 15 reportedly coming in mid-October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

A leaker claimed that the Xiaomi 15 will arrive in mid-October this year. According to the claim, it will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

This follows earlier reports about the brand having the exclusive rights to make the first announcement of a series powered by the said processor. At that time, the leaks claimed that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro devices would be announced in October. Now, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has added more details about the matter, saying the move will be made in mid-October.

This will complement the timeframe announcement of Xiaomi 14, which happened on October 26, 2023. However, if the claim is true, this would mean that Xiaomi will unveil this year’s flagship weeks earlier than what it did to its predecessor.

Aside from Xiaomi 15, the chip is also expected to be used by other brands, such as OnePlus and iQOO on the rumored OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 devices, respectively. According to DCS, the chip has a 2+6 core architecture, with the first two cores expected to be high-performance cores clocked at 3.6 GHz to 4.0 GHz. Meanwhile, the six cores are likely the efficiency cores.

Aside from that, here are the other details reported about the Xiaomi 15 series: