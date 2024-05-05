Xiaomi 15 reportedly coming in mid-October with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

A leaker claimed that the Xiaomi 15 will arrive in mid-October this year. According to the claim, it will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.
This follows earlier reports about the brand having the exclusive rights to make the first announcement of a series powered by the said processor. At that time, the leaks claimed that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro devices would be announced in October. Now, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station has added more details about the matter, saying the move will be made in mid-October.
This will complement the timeframe announcement of Xiaomi 14, which happened on October 26, 2023. However, if the claim is true, this would mean that Xiaomi will unveil this year’s flagship weeks earlier than what it did to its predecessor.
Aside from Xiaomi 15, the chip is also expected to be used by other brands, such as OnePlus and iQOO on the rumored OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 devices, respectively. According to DCS, the chip has a 2+6 core architecture, with the first two cores expected to be high-performance cores clocked at 3.6 GHz to 4.0 GHz. Meanwhile, the six cores are likely the efficiency cores.
Aside from that, here are the other details reported about the Xiaomi 15 series:
- The mass production of the model is said to be happening this September. As expected, the launch of Xiaomi 15 will start in China. As for its date, there is still no news about it, but it is certain that it will follow the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen silicon since the two companies are partners. Based on past launches, the phone could be unveiled in early 2025.
- Xiaomi has a huge preference for Qualcomm, so the new smartphone is likely to use the same brand. And if earlier reports are true, it could be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, allowing the model to surpass its predecessor.
- Xiaomi will reportedly adopt emergency satellite connectivity, which was first introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14. Currently, there are no other details on how the company will do it (as Apple made a partnership to use the satellite of another company for the feature) or how vast the availability of the service will be.
- The 90W or 120W charging charging speed is also expected to arrive in Xiaomi 15. There’s still no certainty about it, but it would be good news if the company could offer the faster speed for its new smartphone.
- The base model of Xiaomi 15 might get the same 6.36-inch screen size as its predecessor, while the Pro version is reportedly getting a curved display with thin 0.6mm bezels and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. According to claims, the refresh rate of the creation could also range from 1Hz to 120Hz.
- The Pro model is believed to offer a 1-inch 50 MP OV50K main camera alongside 1/2.76-inch 50 MP JN1 ultrawide and 1/2-inch OV64B periscope telephoto lenses.
- Leakers claim that Xiaomi 15 Pro will also have thinner frames than competitors, with its bezels set to be as thin as 0.6mm. If true, this will be thinner than the 1.55mm bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro models.