Here’s everything we know about Xiaomi 15 so far

Xiaomi is expected to release Xiaomi 15 as its next flagship model in 2025. Nonetheless, earlier leaks and reports already give us ideas of what the unit would look like, with some of the details being somewhat interesting.

Unsurprisingly, the phone is rumored to adopt several features and details of Xiaomi 14, which just launched globally after its earlier debut in China. Based on the past creations of the Chinese company, some of the features and specifications already likely to appear in the model include the Qualcomm chipset and Leica cameras. Aside from those, leaks claim Xiaomi 15 would have the following details: