Here’s everything we know about Xiaomi 15 so far

Xiaomi is expected to release Xiaomi 15 as its next flagship model in 2025. Nonetheless, earlier leaks and reports already give us ideas of what the unit would look like, with some of the details being somewhat interesting.
Unsurprisingly, the phone is rumored to adopt several features and details of Xiaomi 14, which just launched globally after its earlier debut in China. Based on the past creations of the Chinese company, some of the features and specifications already likely to appear in the model include the Qualcomm chipset and Leica cameras. Aside from those, leaks claim Xiaomi 15 would have the following details:
- The mass production of the model is said to be happening this September. As expected, the launch of Xiaomi 15 will start in China. As for its date, there is still no news about it, but it is certain that it will follow the launch of Qualcomm’s next-gen silicon since the two companies are partners. Based on the past launches, it could mean that the phone could be unveiled in early 2025.
- Xiaomi has a huge preference for Qualcomm, so the new smartphone is likely to use the same brand. And if earlier reports are true, it could be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, allowing the model to surpass its predecessor.
- Xiaomi will reportedly adopt emergency satellite connectivity, which was first introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14. Currently, there are no other details on how the company will do it (as Apple made a partnership to use the satellite of another company for the feature) or how vast the availability of the service will be.
- The 90W or 120W charging charging speed is also expected to arrive in Xiaomi 15. There’s still no certainty about it, but it would be good news if the company could offer the faster speed for its new smartphone.
- The base model of Xiaomi 15 might get the same 6.36-inch screen size as its predecessor, while the Pro version is reportedly getting a curved display with thin 0.6mm bezels and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. According to claims, the refresh rate of the creation could also range from 1Hz to 120Hz.