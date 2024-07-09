Specification sheet reveals Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro details

A leaked sheet for the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro has surfaced online, divulging all the complete details we want to know about the models.

The Xiaomi 15 lineup is said to be the first series to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. The company remains silent about the existence of the phones, but several leaks about them have already been making the rounds online. Now, a new leak is available, and it could summarize all the things about the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

That’s because the leak is not just a piece of information or two but an entire spec sheet of the models. We can’t currently verify the authenticity of the material, but it offers interesting details about the phones. According to the material on Weibo, here are the features we can expect from the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36” 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro