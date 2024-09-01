Devices Supported by Pin Up Aviator App

Players can now play the Aviator game on their handheld devices, which is possible with the help of the Pin Up Aviator application. This betting application is available for Android and iOS devices, which means that users can now play the Aviator game and secure winnings anytime, anywhere, and anywhere. Moreover, the Pin Up Aviator app pin-up-aviator.org/app-download has proven to be smoother and more stable compared to the official website. Players can look at the supported devices in this blog to determine whether they will be able to play the Aviator game via their handheld devices or not.

Application Version 6.1 APK File Size 15 MB Installed App Size 100 MB Operating System Android and iOS Download Cost Free

System Requirements

The Pin Up Casino mobile application has its own set of system requirements, which the mobile bettors shall check before they start downloading the betting application on their devices. If the user’s device is eligible to download the same, they will be able to play the Aviator game on their handheld devices without any interruptions. The system requirements to download the Aviator application on the Android and iOS devices are as follows:

For Android:

Android Version Android 5.0 or above RAM 1 GB or Above Processor 1.2 GHz or above Free Memory Space 100 MB

For iOS:

iOS Version iOS 8.0 or above RAM 1 GB or above Processor 1.2 GHz or above Free Memory Space 100 MB

This shows that the system requirements of the Aviator application are low, and the application is highly optimized for Android and iOS devices. All the Android and iOS devices that meet the above-mentioned system requirements will be able to download and run the Aviator Pin Up application on their devices without any interruptions.

Supported Android Devices

The Pin Up Casino’s Aviator application will be supported across all Android devices that meet the system requirements of the same. This means that it is necessary for the users to check their device’s settings to determine whether their Android device is eligible to download the betting application or not. Some of the devices at which the Pin Up Aviator application has been tested to run smoothly are as follows:

iQOO Neo 9;

iQOO 9 SE;

Poco X6 Pro;

Poco X3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10;

Redmi 13C 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S24;

Samsung Galaxy M31;

Samsung Galaxy M41;

Oppo A5.

Supported iOS Devices

Fortunately, the Pin Up Casino betting application is also available for iOS users, which means that they will also be able to play the Aviator game on their handheld devices. Pin Up Aviator application supports all iOS devices that meet the system requirements of the same. However, it has been tested to run smoothly across some of the iOS devices, which have been mentioned below:

iPhone XR;

iPhone XS;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Plus.

If the users have any of the above-mentioned Android or iOS devices, they can play the Aviator game via Pin Up Casino by downloading the betting application on their devices without any interruptions. It shall also be noted that if the user’s device name is not mentioned in the list but is still compatible with downloading the Aviator application, they will be able to access it easily.