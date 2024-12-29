Huawei Enjoy 70X tipped to get Kirin 8000A 5G chip, Beidou satellite feature, 50MP RYYB main cam

Ahead of its debut in China, some of the main details of the Huawei Enjoy 70X leaked online.

The Huawei Enjoy 70 series is set to launch locally on Monday. One of the models included in the series is the Huawei Enjoy 70X, which is believed to be one of the first devices to be presented in the lineup.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone will be armed with a Kirin 8000A 5G chip and Beidou satellite messaging capability. The phone will also feature a dual-hole hyperbolic display, while its back is adorned with a huge centered circular camera island with a 50MP RYYB main camera unit.

The unit was earlier spotted on TENAA, where images of the sample unit were posted. According to the photos, the phone will have a curved display. In the back, it will feature a huge rear circular camera island. It will house the camera lenses and the flash unit, although it seems they won’t be as prominent as the lenses in Enjoy 60X due to their small sizes. The images also show a physical button on the left side of the phone. It is believed to be customizable, allowing users to designate specific functions for it.

Its design was later confirmed by the leaked images shared on Weibo, showing the phone in white and blue color variants. Some of the details confirmed by the leaked photos include its Kirin 8000A chip and BRE-AL80 model number. Some of the other rumored specs of the phone include:

164 x 74.88 x 7.98mm dimensions

18g weight

8GB RAM

128GB and 256GB storage options

6.78” OLED with 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution

50MP main camera and 2MP macro unit

8MP selfie

6000mAh battery

Support for a 40W charger

In-display fingerprint scanner support

Via