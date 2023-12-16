Everything about HyperOS new bootloader lock system

Xiaomi recently made a big change to the bootloader unlock system. This affects users of both HyperOS and MIUI 14. This adjustment changes the update policy for devices with unlocked bootloaders. Let’s explore the details of this new bootloader lock system. We need to understand its implications for users.

Bootloader Unlocking Process for HyperOS China

For HyperOS China users, unlocking the bootloader has become a more intricate process. A waiting period of one week is still in place. But Xiaomi adds more security to the procedure. In addition, you must reach level 5 on Xiaomi’s community forums. Only then can you attempt to unlock the bootloader.

Users must pass the Xiaomi bootloader test to achieve this level in the community. The test is inaccessible even with a VPN. Those who buy a Xiaomi phone in China cannot unlock the bootloader outside China. This restriction limits customization choices.

Global HyperOS Bootloader Unlocking

On the global front, users of Xiaomi Global devices experience a more lenient process. The waiting period for unlocking the bootloader is still one week. However, there is a catch. Xiaomi devices with unlocked bootloaders won’t get updates. Users are encouraged to keep the default locked state for HyperOS or MIUI. This helps ensure a smooth update experience.

Bootloader Unlock Limitations

In a move to prevent potential misuse, Chinese users are now subjected to a maximum of three device unlocks per year. The aim of this limitation is to prevent unauthorized changes. It also improves the security of Xiaomi devices. In the future, this policy may apply to international users. This shows the company’s strong commitment to protecting its ecosystem.

Return to Locked State

Users who return to the original locked state on their bootloader can receive updates for HyperOS or MIUI. The new bootloader lock system has this noteworthy aspect. Users can enjoy official updates while keeping their devices secure. Kacskrz saw this changes on latest Updater app.

Conclusion

Xiaomi is implementing a new bootloader lock system. This system reinforces device security and discourages unauthorized modifications. Chinese users face more restrictions. Global users must balance customization and official updates. Technology is evolving. We know a lot of Xiaomi users will affect this.