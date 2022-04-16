Xiaomi’s latest and most groundbreaking smartphone series Xiaomi 12, will be announced in March 2022. They released two amazing flagships at the global launch event, and we will cover the Excellent Features of the Xiaomi 12 Series in this article. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are included in the series of Xiaomi 12, let’s check out them.

Excellent Features of the Xiaomi 12 Series

The first smartphone of the Xiaomi 12 Series is Xiaomi 12. Its design looks incredible, and it comes in three beautiful colors: purple, blue, and gray. It also features a matte finish, and it is fingerprint free. Xiaomi 12’s size is different than the other models, and it’s a size that fits perfectly in the palm of a hand.

Xiaomi 12

What is really remarkable about this form factor is the width at just 69.9mm. This specific width not only makes Xiaomi 12 more secure to grip in your palm, but it is also super comfortable to hold throughout the entire day.

They also added small detailed finishes to give Xiaomi 12 an extra touch of flair, including the audio wave speaker design. You can shoot a studio-grade film like a master, they say.

Xiaomi ProFocus

Xiaomi’s most advanced AI tracking and focus technology. This feature of Xiaomi includes a multitude of next-generation tools like motion tracking, focus eye-tracking, focus and motion capture. Xiaomi ProFocus feature lets you capture the perfect shot at the perfect moment.

Ultra Night Video

Xiaomi 12 masters every scene day and night with huge improvements in the Ultra Night Video feature. With this feature, you can capture every moment in your life.

Display

Xiaomi 12 has the most colourful display in a smartphone to date, starting with its colour. The display has over 68 billion colours on Xiaomi 12. It delivers rich and smooth colour transitions from bright to dark areas of your image or videos.

Performance

Excellent Features of the Xiaomi 12 Series include the leading Android processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Xiaomi 12 is equipped with 15 antennas and supports up to 49 bands. These features let you benefit from even faster and more stable Wi-Fi and 5G connections technically.

Battery

As we all know, Xiaomi has always been leading in the fast charging arena. Last year, they published 55-watt fast charging on Mi 11. On the Xiaomi 12, they pushed further with 67 Watt turbocharging.

Smart Fast Charging

They also announced Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge features. It charges steadily throughout the night by studying your sleep schedule in alarm/clock settings. It is a significant contribution to shortened battery lifespan.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the bigger flagship model in the 2022 Xiaomi 12 series. Just like Xiaomi 12, it comes in three colours: purple, blue, and gray. It is 6.73 inches and perfect for those who want a pro experience with a larger display.

This model sports a state-of-the-art camera system with a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with AI camera technology: Xiaomi ProFocus.

AdaptiveSync Pro

This feature allows your display to dynamically adjust from as low as 1 hertz to a 120-hertz refresh rate.

Xiaomi HyperCharge

Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with a 120W, which means you get 100% battery in 18 minutes of charging.

Conclusion

Xiaomi 12 Pro is made for those who want the ultimate pro camera, pro charging and a bigger pro display. Xiaomi 12 is made for those who want a flagship experience and perfect in-hand feel. Xiaomi 12 series price will start from $749, and Xiaomi 12 Pro’s price will start from $999.