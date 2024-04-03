Oppo starts sale of Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition with 5.5G support in China

China once again welcomed another interesting device this week, with Oppo officially starting sales for its Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition with 5.5G support.

The Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition is now available in Mainland China. It retails for 7,499 yuan (around $1036) and is only available in 16GB/1TB configuration. Nonetheless, the device is offered in different colors: Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black.

As expected, the handheld packs tons of exciting features and capabilities, but its main highlight is its 5.5G network connectivity, which the company earlier teased. China Mobile announced the commercial debut of the technology recently, and Oppo revealed that it will be the first brand to adopt it to its latest devices, including this one. The connection is believed to be 10 times better than the regular 5G connectivity, allowing it to reach 10 Gigabit downlink and 1 Gigabit uplink peak speeds.

Aside from this, this edition of Find X7 Ultra boasts satellite connectivity, allowing users to use their phones even in areas without cellular networks. We first saw this in Apple’s iPhone 14 series. However, unlike the American counterpart of the feature, this capability is not just limited to sending and receiving messages; it also allows users to make calls.

Aside from those things, the Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition sports the following features: