First 9 Xiaomi smartphones will receive HyperOS 1.0 update announced

Xiaomi is getting ready to take an important step into the smartphone world with an update called HyperOS. This new interface update excites Xiaomi users and is highly anticipated for many reasons. The new features offered by HyperOS aim to significantly improve the user experience. Here are the main features of HyperOS and details of the Xiaomi phones that will receive the update:

First 9 Xiaomi Smartphones will get HyperOS update

HyperOS is undergoing a major evolution in both aesthetics and functionality. The redesigned system design makes the user interface cleaner, more modern, and streamlined. Users will enjoy these aesthetic improvements when using their phone. Fast animations also improve the responsiveness of the phone, making for a smoother experience.

HyperOS comes with an operating system based on Android 14. This gives access to the latest Android optimizations and features. Users can expect better performance, better security and more customization options with this update. Android 14 offers a number of improvements such as increasing app compatibility and increasing energy efficiency.

HyperOS update will first roll out to 9 different Xiaomi smartphone models. These models will allow users to experience the new interface and Android 14. Premium devices that stand out with their stylish design and powerful hardware will offer a better user experience with HyperOS. Here are the first Xiaomi smartphones to receive the HyperOS update!

Xiaomi 13: OS1.0.0.1.UMCMIXM

Xiaomi 13 Pro: OS1.0.0.1.UMBMIXM

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: OS1.0.0.7.UMACNXM, OS1.0.0.5.UMAEUXM, OS1.0.0.3.UMAMIXM

Xiaomi 12T: OS1.0.0.2.ULQMIXM, OS1.0.0.5.ULQEUXM

Xiaomi 13T: OS1.0.0.8.UMFEUXM, OS1.0.0.1.UMFMIXM

Xiaomi 13T Pro: OS1.0.0.2.UMLEUXM, OS1.0.0.1.UMLMIXM

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3: OS1.0.0.2.UMVCNXM

Xiaomi Pad 6: OS1.0.0.4.UMZCNXM

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max: OS1.0.0.12.UMZCNXM

These 9 Xiaomi smartphone / tablet models will start receiving the HyperOS update in Q1 2024. Xiaomi carefully tests the updates and quality checks them to ensure the best experience for its users. Until then, users will eagerly await the innovations that HyperOS will bring.

Xiaomi’s HyperOS update aims to provide a better experience for smartphone users. With a redesigned design, faster animations, and Android 14 base, this update will allow users to use their phones more efficiently and aesthetically. We are waiting for more details on when HyperOS will be rolled out for users.